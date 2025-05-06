10 iconic met Gala 2025 looks that stole the show (Female)

The Met Gala 2025, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was a triumphant celebration of Black heritage, identity and high fashion. This year’s dress code prompted a powerful showcase of tailored elegance and cultural storytelling. From structured suits to symbolic accessories, these ten women made unforgettable statements on the red carpet.

1. Teyana Taylor in Ruth E. Carter x Marc Jacobs

Teyana Taylor delivered a masterclass in theme interpretation, arriving in a custom red pinstripe suit designed by Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter in collaboration with Marc Jacobs.

The look featured silver chains, a floral lapel, leather gloves, and a cane—nods to Harlem’s history of Black dandyism and street fashion. A padded cape emblazoned with the words “Harlem Rose” completed her powerful silhouette.

2. Rihanna in Marc Jacobs

Rihanna made her grand, fashionably late entrance as expected—this time revealing her third pregnancy. Wearing a corseted Marc Jacobs gown with a cropped tuxedo jacket, she epitomised maternal elegance and high fashion.

The look balanced soft femininity with tailored masculinity, cementing her as one of the evening’s most talked-about guests.

3. Zendaya in Louis Vuitton

Zendaya graced the red carpet in a three-piece white Louis Vuitton suit complete with a broad-brimmed hat.

The look was a clear tribute to Diana Ross’s character in Mahogany, symbolising both legacy and modern glamour. Ross herself was present, walking just behind Zendaya in what felt like a powerful passing of the torch.

4. Cardi B in Burberry

Cardi B stunned in an emerald green velvet suit by Daniel Lee for Burberry. The look featured ruffled accents, wide-legged trousers and a dramatic silk shirt.

Her emerald contact lenses took the monochromatic look to the next level, proving that tailoring and drama can coexist beautifully.

5. Nicki Minaj in Thom Browne

Nicki Minaj brought avant-garde flair in a deconstructed pinstripe dress-suit by Thom Browne.

The gown draped in ruffled florals and revealed a stark white bra for a cheeky, on-theme twist. She paired the look with structured shoulder pads and an air of theatricality.

6. Doechii in Louis Vuitton

For her Met Gala debut, rapper Doechii wore a Louis Vuitton tuxedo jacket adorned with the iconic LV logo and a mahogany-toned tie.

She added bold checkerboard shorts and a natural afro, with the brand’s initials delicately stamped on her cheek—blending heritage, branding, and pride.

7. Coco Jones in Embellished Cream Suit

Coco Jones opted for understated elegance in a low-cut cream-coloured tailored jacket decorated with pearls and lace embroidery.

A floor-length train and a dramatic XXL braid hairstyle elevated the ensemble, while her soft glam makeup made her glow under the Met lights.

8. Halle Bailey in Coach

Halle Bailey went for a modern twist on tailoring in a two-toned mini suit-dress by Coach.

She paired the sharp silhouette with a black beaded veil, adding a touch of mystique and grace. The structured ensemble showcased her bold take on femininity.

9. Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne

Never one to play it safe, Janelle Monáe wore an overcoat with trompe l’œil motifs of a lapel, tie, and briefcase—only to unveil a matching floor-length suit beneath.

A bowler hat and monocle completed the look, referencing both Black dandyism and surrealist art with signature Monáe precision.

10. Laura Harrier in Gap Studio by Zac Posen

Laura Harrier wore a stunning butter-yellow ensemble by Zac Posen for Gap Studio. The look featured a denim waistcoat, satin trousers, and a cascading train. Inspired by archival images of her father and uncle, the look paid homage to the early Black dandies with a modern, feminine twist.