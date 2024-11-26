10 Ghanaian celebrities who brought glamour to the EMYS 2024

The 9th edition of the EMY Africa Awards brought together Ghanaians and Nigerians for an unforgettable evening at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, celebrating culture, talent, and excellence in grand style.

Hosted by Nigeria’s Frank Edoho and Ghana’s Berla Mundi, the event was further elevated by red carpet hosts Doreen Avio and Uti Nwachukwu, who added their unique charm to the occasion.

No EMY Africa Awards would be complete without its dazzling fashion moments, and this year was no exception. Several outfits left audiences in awe and admiration. Ghanaian actress and model Nana Akua Addo stunned in a metallic silver creation by Hacchic Couture, while Juliet Ibrahim radiated elegance in a chic black gown. Lydia Forson blended comfort and sophistication in a minimalist black dress, and Richard Mofe-Damijo embodied regal charm in an outfit by Outspoken. Meanwhile, Enioluwa paid homage to Ghanaian tradition with a striking ensemble celebrating the host country.

The fashion bar was set exceptionally high, with attendees showcasing their very best.

Below are some celebrities what brought their A game to the Emys 2024

The gorgeous TV personality hosted the event in a pink Yartel grown.

Enioluwa turned heads with a nod to Ghanaian tradition, sporting a stunning piece that celebrated the host country

