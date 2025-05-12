TGMA 26 – A night of triumphs, thrills and everything between

The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) delivered an evening of glitz, surprises, and spirited debate, as Ghana’s music industry converged at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for what has become known as “Ghana music’s biggest night.”

As always, the awards stirred passionate conversations — from the deserving winners and surprising upsets to questions about whether the overall production lived up to the hype.

Red Carpet

Following last year’s backlash over a chaotic red carpet flooded with self-styled content creators, organisers Charterhouse took measures to regain control, limiting access strictly by invitation. Despite this, the red carpet still appeared somewhat disorganised, with establishing camera shots exposing the uneven setup.

The main show, originally slated to begin at 9:00 PM, started an hour late at 10:00 PM. However, the event’s dual-stage concept proved effective, keeping the audience engaged from start to finish.

Ayisi opened the night with a medley of his most beloved tracks, setting a powerful tone. Hosting duties were expertly handled — Naa Ashorkor led from the main stage, introducing presenters, while Foster Romanus and AJ Sarpong brought humour and insight from the secondary stage, covering social media reactions and live commentary.

Early awards and emotional highs

Newcomer Yaw Darling finally took home the Unsung Artiste of the Year award following a touching performance. The Male and Female Vocalist of the Year categories were announced swiftly, making way for one of the evening’s first major moments — King Paluta winning Highlife Song of the Year, prompting roars from the audience.

A spiritual and nostalgic high came with Daughters of Glorious Jesus, whose soul-stirring performance included a standout drum solo that captivated the auditorium. Empress Gifty also had people off their seats.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to gospel legend Yaw Sarpong, honoured in his absence due to ongoing health issues. His longtime collaborator Maame Tiwaa stepped in, delivering a heartfelt tribute that moved the audience to a standing ovation.

Fierce competition and stellar performances

As the night progressed, a competitive edge emerged. King Paluta, Stonebwoy, and King Promise exchanged wins, each teasing, “I’ll be back,” during their acceptance speeches. Despite their withdrawal from the event, Team Eternity scooped up both Group of the Year and Urban Contemporary Gospel Song of the Year.

Stonebwoy, a multiple winner on the night, reminded fans why he remains a global force. His set — a visual feast with elaborate costumes and tightly choreographed routines — earned one of the loudest ovations.

The final acts and a triumphant close

Other performers including DJ Vyrusky, Kojo Manuel, Mophty, and Kojo Black ensured the energy never dipped. KiDi and Fameye dazzled with their signature stage charisma, while Kweku Smoke closed the show with a commanding finale.

One of the most well-deserved accolades went to Ayisi, who finally secured his first TGMA win with Record of the Year — a testament to his lyrical brilliance.

King Promise clinches artiste of the year

As anticipation reached its peak, the final and most coveted award was announced. In a closely contested category featuring Stonebwoy, King Paluta, and King Promise, the latter emerged victorious.

“A well-deserved award,” many attendees agreed, as the night closed on a high note.

A celebration of the Industry

This year’s event wasn’t about a single superstar — it celebrated the breadth and diversity of Ghana’s music scene. Congratulations to all the winners, including Kweku Smoke, King Paluta, Ayisi, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Stonebwoy, and the 5-Star General himself, King Promise.

We go again next year.