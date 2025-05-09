14 Ghanaian artistes with the most Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs)

Since its inception in 2000, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) — formerly known as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) — has become the nation’s most prestigious platform for recognising musical excellence. Organised annually by Charterhouse, the awards honour the hard work, talent, and influence of artistes across multiple genres.

Over the years, certain musicians have risen to become household names, not just for their chart-topping hits but also for the number of accolades they’ve secured at the TGMAs.

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the most awarded Ghanaian artistes in the history of the scheme, along with a brief overview of their contributions:

1. Sarkodie – 28 Awards

Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, holds the record as the most awarded artist in TGMA history. Known for his lyrical prowess and dominance in hip-hop and hiplife, Sarkodie has won Artiste of the Year twice and has consistently topped categories such as Best Rapper, Hip-Hop Song of the Year, and Collaboration of the Year. His albums Rapperholic, Highest, and Black Love have contributed significantly to his award tally.

2. Okyeame Kwame – 18 Awards

Affectionately called the "Rap Doctor", Okyeame Kwame is not only a veteran rapper but also a cultural icon. His contributions to Ghanaian music span decades, and he is admired for his clean brand image and lyrical storytelling. Okyeame won Artiste of the Year in 2009 and has also been recognised for Best Video, Record of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

3. Stonebwoy – 16 Awards

Stonebwoy, a global ambassador for reggae/dancehall from Ghana, has carved a niche both locally and internationally. Winning Artiste of the Year in 2015, he has dominated the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year category multiple times. With hits like Nominate and Activate, Stonebwoy’s fusion of afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae continues to gain acclaim.

4. Ofori Amponsah – 13 Awards

Known as "Mr All 4 Real", Ofori Amponsah was a dominant force in highlife music during the early 2000s. His romantic lyrics and soulful tunes like Emmanuella and Otoolege earned him numerous awards, including Highlife Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year.

5. VIP (Vision In Progress) – 13 Awards

Now rebranded as VVIP, the group VIP was instrumental in popularising hiplife in the 2000s. They earned awards in categories such as Group of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, and Best Music Video, thanks to hit songs like Ahomka Womu and Besin.

6. KiDi – 12 Awards

KiDi, known for his smooth voice and afrobeats sensibilities, emerged as one of the most promising stars of his generation. Since winning Highlife Song of the Year in 2018 with Odo, he’s gone on to win Artiste of the Year in 2022 and consistently scores in categories like Most Popular Song of the Year and Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.

7. Kofi Kinaata – 12 Awards

Kofi Kinaata is widely praised for his songwriting abilities, winning Songwriter of the Year four times — a TGMA record. Blending highlife and hiplife, his inspirational songs like Things Fall Apart and Behind the Scenes have earned him a strong following and national acclaim.

8. Obour – 10 Awards

The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Obour was known for his socially conscious lyrics and traditional-infused sound. He picked up awards for Hiplife Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year, with memorable tracks like Konkontiba.

9. Kojo Antwi – 9 Awards

Dubbed "Mr Music Man", Kojo Antwi is a living legend in the Ghanaian music industry. His soulful ballads and highlife classics have earned him awards in the Best Male Vocalist and Highlife Artiste categories. His musical influence remains timeless.

10. Samini – 9 Awards

Pioneer of the modern Ghanaian dancehall sound, Samini burst onto the scene in the early 2000s. He won Artiste of the Year in 2007 and continues to be recognised for his live performances and genre-defining songs like Linda and My Own.

11. Kuami Eugene – 9 Awards

Known as the “Rockstar”, Kuami Eugene rose quickly after winning Artiste of the Year in 2020. His versatility in highlife, afropop, and gospel has earned him accolades such as Most Popular Song, Highlife Artiste, and Best New Artiste.

12. E.L – 8 Awards

Rapper and producer E.L claimed Artiste of the Year in 2016 and is known for his impact on the alternative hip-hop scene. Tracks like Koko and Mi Naa Bo Po earned him awards in multiple categories including Best Rapper and Hip-Hop Song of the Year.

13. R2Bees – 8 Awards

The duo of Mugeez and Paedae (R2Bees) have consistently delivered hits blending afrobeats and hiplife. They’ve won awards for Group of the Year, Afropop Song, and Collaboration of the Year, particularly during their prime years between 2013 and 2017.

14. Daddy Lumba – 7 Awards

A true icon, Daddy Lumba has contributed immensely to the highlife genre. His timeless classics have made him a fan favourite for over three decades. He has been honoured with Highlife Artiste of the Year, Best Album, and several lifetime achievement recognitions.

These artistes have shaped the soundscape of Ghanaian music. The TGMAs serve as both a mirror and a platform — reflecting the tastes of audiences while shaping musical trends. Winning at the TGMAs often signals not just popularity, but influence, artistry, and cultural impact.