Empress Gifty’s lawyer forgives Nana Agradaa over ‘so-called lawyer’ insult

The legal representative of Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has announced that he has forgiven Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, also known as Nana Agradaa, for her derogatory remarks referring to him as a "so-called lawyer."

On 16 June 2025, lead counsel for Empress Gifty, Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi, issued a formal letter demanding an apology from Nana Agradaa. The demand followed a viral social media video in which the controversial preacher mocked him by calling him a "so-called lawyer" following their initial court appearance.

In a fresh development on 16 July 2025, Mr Tawiah-Amprofi, speaking to the media after a court session, announced that both he and his law firm have decided to forgive Agradaa. He noted that the preacher has shown remorse and issued an apology in a separate video, prompting them to retract the earlier demand.

He said;

At our last appearance, I mentioned that Patricia Asiedua had made some defamatory remarks about me, which led to a formal request for an apology. I have since seen a video in which she apologised. I want to state that my law firm and I have forgiven her

Also on 16 July, Empress Gifty's legal team confirmed that Nana Agradaa had filed a motion at the Tema High Court seeking to transfer the ongoing case to the Eastern Region. Agradaa’s lawyers argued that the frequent travel from Nsawam to Accra posed a logistical challenge for their client, who is currently serving a prison sentence.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

In May 2025, Empress Gifty filed a GH¢20 million defamation suit against Nana Agradaa, accusing her of making vulgar and damaging allegations, including claims of promiscuity and bestiality, during a live broadcast on social media.