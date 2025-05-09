Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed

Whether you missed the headlines or just need a quick rundown, this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse offers a concise and trustworthy summary of the top entertainment stories shaping discussions across Ghana. Here are the five major developments you should know about:

1. King Promise vows to deliver Grammy-level show at upcoming TGMAs

Ghanaian Afrobeats star King Promise is promising an exceptional performance at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), scheduled for 10 May 2025. According to the artiste, his show will match global standards, drawing comparisons to performances seen at the Grammy Awards.

This year, I’m coming with a Grammy-worthy performance

he declared confidently, adding that he expects to sweep all ten categories in which he has been nominated. King Promise credits his consistency, international recognition, and overall contribution to music as factors that make him deserving of the accolades.

2.Speaker Bagbin says 'Detty December' taints Ghana’s global image, vows to fight it

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has raised alarm over Ghana's growing reputation as a party destination during December, commonly referred to as “Detty December.” He warned that the increasingly unregulated celebrations could tarnish the country’s global image and attract illicit behaviour.

Recounting an encounter abroad, he shared;

I met a lady in the U.S. who, upon hearing I was from Ghana, immediately associated the country with ‘Detty December’. That perception is spreading, and it’s not favourable to our national brand.

He vowed to work toward addressing the issue through policy and regulation.

READ MORE: GWR disqualifies Afua Asantewaa for the second time after singing for 121 hours

3.Deborah Seyram Adablah jailed for 45 days for contempt of court - Here's what she did

Deborah Seyram Adablah, who gained public attention following her legal dispute with a senior banking executive, has been sentenced to 45 days in prison for contempt of court. The Accra High Court issued a bench warrant for her arrest after she publicly criticised the presiding judge and failed to return a vehicle as ordered by the court.

Adablah released a series of videos in which she accused the judge of bias and misconduct. These actions contributed to her sentencing. The case has sparked public debate over the limits of free speech within judicial proceedings.

4. Kofi Adomah speaks about the status of his eyesight

Celebrated broadcaster Kofi Adomah has offered an emotional update on his recovery from a serious eye injury sustained during the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa. In a video shared on Facebook, he expressed heartfelt appreciation to his wife, Miracle Adomah.

“I finally see you happy, and it gives me joy, my love

The journalist underwent multiple surgeries abroad, reportedly funded by a $115,000 donation from businessman Ibrahim Mahama. His condition has significantly improved, and he continues to share progress with his supporters.

5.The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards happening this weekend

All eyes are on the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre this weekend as the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards promises an unforgettable night of musical brilliance on 10 May.

Leading the performance roster is Stonebwoy, whose commanding stage presence and hits like “Jejereje” have cemented his fan-favourite status. King Promise will also thrill fans with Afrobeat bangers such as “Terminator” and “Paris.”

Other confirmed performers include Kweku Smoke, bringing his gritty rap hits like “Agyekum” and “Young Boy”; Fameye, known for his emotionally resonant tracks; and Beeztrap KOTM, who is making waves in Ghana’s trap scene.

Afropop favourite KiDi, known for his upbeat party tracks, and alternative star Moliy—famed for her international collaborations—will also take the stage. Rising star Titi Owusu, recognised for her genre-bending style, adds another dynamic element to the evening.

On the gospel front, Empress Gifty is expected to deliver an uplifting performance, joined by the legendary Daughters of Glorious Jesus, who will bring a nostalgic flair with their timeless gospel classics.

This year’s Artiste of the Year category is one of the most competitive, featuring King Paluta, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Kweku Smoke, and gospel collective Team Eternity.