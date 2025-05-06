Speaker Bagbin says 'Detty December' taints Ghana’s global image, vows to fight it

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has voiced strong concerns about the negative reputation being associated with Ghana on the international stage, particularly in connection with the popular end-of-year festivities dubbed “Detty December.”

Speaking at a traditional durbar held at the forecourt of Job 600 in Accra to commemorate Labour Day, Mr Bagbin cautioned that the country’s growing image as a destination for unregulated tourism could have long-term consequences, including increased drug trafficking and abuse.

The Speaker recounted a personal encounter during a recent trip to the United States, where a young Black woman expressed interest in visiting Ghana. According to him, she was surprised he had never heard of “Detty December”, a term now associated with the influx of international visitors who engage in unrestrained partying and nightlife throughout December.

When I recently travelled to the US, I introduced myself as being from Ghana. A very beautiful Black woman approached me and said she was planning to visit Ghana, curious, I asked her why, and she replied that she was coming for ‘Detty December.’ When I asked what that meant, she looked shocked and said, ‘But you said you’re from Ghana!’ I told her I had never heard of it

She explained that ‘Detty December’ refers to how people from across the world come to Ghana in December to party freely and leave without restrictions. No wonder ‘red’ is now in Ghana

The Speaker warned that if this unfiltered perception of Ghana continues, it could lead to increased security concerns, especially with the growing presence of illicit drugs, colloquially referred to as “red.”