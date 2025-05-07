Kofi Adomah speaks about the status of his eyesight after wife’s celebration

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has penned an emotional tribute to his wife, Miracle Adoma, as he hinted at the near-complete restoration of his eyesight following months of treatment.

The Angel FM presenter shared a touching video on his Facebook page, showing Miracle joyfully singing and dancing to a gospel song beside a bed in a luxurious room.

In the caption accompanying the post, Kofi Adoma expressed his joy at witnessing his wife’s happiness again after enduring months of hardship following his eye injury.

I finally see you happy, and it gives me joy, my love. #Mawuli

The message comes weeks after Kofi was seen walking unaided in a foreign city, without the help of his wife or the other woman who had previously accompanied him during his recovery. The video drew praise and admiration from followers who were impressed by the progress he had made.

Kofi Adoma sustained serious injuries in December 2024 when he was accidentally struck in the face by gunpowder discharged from a musket during coverage of the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa, Bono Region. The blast caused extensive damage, leaving one eye completely blind and the other with blurred vision.

After initial medical care in Ghana, the journalist was flown to Dubai for specialised treatment, made possible by a generous $115,000 donation from businessman Ibrahim Mahama. He underwent multiple surgeries and returned to Ghana in March 2025, where he addressed the media in a press briefing attended by family and traditional leaders.