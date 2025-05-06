Kofi Adoma’s wife offers hopeful update amid his recovery from eye injury

Miracle Adoma, also known as Nana Abena Etruba and the wife of renowned Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, has offered another positive update regarding her husband's recovery.

On Monday, 5 May 2025, Miracle took to her official TikTok account to share a joyful video of herself singing and dancing to a gospel song beside a bed in a well-furnished room. In the caption, she hinted at encouraging news about her husband's eye injury, writing the word “Mawuli”—an Ewe name which translates as “There is a God”.

This latest post comes just weeks after Miracle had previously shared a video of Kofi Adoma walking unaided on a street abroad, accompanied only by a woman escorting him. The footage sparked widespread hope among his fans and followers.

Kofi Adoma sustained a serious eye injury in December 2024 during the annual Kwafie Festival in Dormaa, located in Ghana’s Bono Region. He was accidentally shot while reporting from the event, which also marked the 25th anniversary of Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II’s reign.

In January 2025, the veteran journalist was flown to Dubai for emergency medical treatment. His evacuation and surgery were made possible through the generous support of businessman Ibrahim Mahama—brother of former President John Dramani Mahama—who donated $115,000 to cover medical expenses.

Following a series of surgeries abroad, Kofi Adoma returned to Ghana in March 2025 and addressed the public during a press briefing attended by family members and local chiefs.

At the press conference, the Angel FM presenter revealed that he continued to suffer severe pain in both his eyes and head, stating that he had difficulty sleeping. He also disclosed that an additional surgery would be necessary for him to regain vision in the affected eye.

Kofi Adoma and his wife also used the occasion to publicly criticise several individuals, including the Dormaahene, for allegedly neglecting him following the incident.