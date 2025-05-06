Charterhouse announces major changes, reveals who will be allowed to use TGMA red carpet

The organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), Charterhouse, have announced a new red carpet policy aimed at restoring decorum and improving the overall presentation of the event. As part of these changes, access to the red carpet will now be limited strictly to officially invited celebrities and dignitaries.

In a bid to improve coordination, Charterhouse has introduced a two-tier red carpet arrangement. One section will be designated for general media interviews and photoshoots, while the main red carpet—where the popular “Who are you wearing?” moments take place—will be strictly by invitation and televised live.

This overhaul follows years of criticism over the TGMA red carpet’s production quality and perceived lack of coordination. Many industry stakeholders have expressed dissatisfaction with what they see as a chaotic and unimpressive red carpet experience.

Last year, media personality Michael Ola described the red carpet scene as poorly managed and likened it to a marketplace. “Maybe they didn’t plan it, or they got someone unqualified to plan it. They just allowed anyone on the carpet,” he remarked.

Fashion entrepreneur Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), founder of the Nineteen57 brand, also voiced disappointment with the fashion on display. He praised the performances on the night but criticised the red carpet. “It was the red carpet that sucked. If we watch what happens out there—continentally, like events in South Africa and Nigeria—we see better,” he wrote on Facebook.