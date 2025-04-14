Kofi Adomah walks on street, shows recovery signs after being shot in eye [Video]

Miracle Adomah, the wife of renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah, has shared a social media video of her husband following his recovery after being shot in the eye.

The video comes after Miracle’s earlier post about Kofi’s progress since the incident.

The broadcaster, who had been receiving treatment to restore his vision, was seen walking down a street in North Carolina alongside his wife and a relative.

In the video, Kofi, wearing sunglasses and a black hoodie, was heard saying after taking a few steps,

All right, thank you.

The caption accompanying the video praised the U.S. medical system:

Thanks to the US medical system and thanks to my family in the US.

Miracle Adomah has remained a steadfast support for her husband since January 15, 2025, when he sustained a severe eye injury while covering the Kwafie Festival and the 25th anniversary of the Dormaahene’s enstoolment in Dormaa Ahenkro, Bono Region.

Initial reports indicated that the injury resulted from gunpowder residue or pellets during a traditional musketry display.

However, Miracle Adomah later clarified that an individual had deliberately shot him in the face. The incident caused partial vision loss in one eye.

Before this recent update, Kofi Adomah had undergone multiple surgeries in Dubai and was still in recovery.

His wife had previously stated that he was scheduled for additional procedures.

The Ghanaian community, especially those who listen to Kofi and watch his humanitarian reports, are praying for the broadcaster's eyes to be restored so he gets back on their screen and also give them contents