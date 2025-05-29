Nana Agradaa claims powerful figures are pressuring her to settle case with Empress Gifty

Controversial Ghanaian evangelist and former traditional priestess, Nana Agradaa, known in private life as Patricia Asiedu, has alleged that certain influential figures are attempting to dissuade her from pursuing a legal battle with gospel musician Empress Gifty.

In a video circulating online, the self-styled preacher also referred to as Mama Pat claimed that some well-known personalities within Ghanaian society have reached out to her with the intention of brokering an out-of-court settlement.

The legal dispute stems from a defamation suit filed by Empress Gifty after Nana Agradaa accused her of engaging in extramarital affairs with pastors to finance her lavish lifestyle. The gospel artiste is reportedly seeking GH₵20 million in damages.

Following the filing, Nana Agradaa publicly vowed to face the matter head-on in court, insisting that she would provide evidence to support her claims—evidence she believes could irreparably damage Empress Gifty’s marriage.

According to Agradaa, she has received calls from two unnamed but “prominent personalities” urging her to let the matter rest. However, she says she remains resolute in her decision to go to court.

Two prominent people called me to drop the case. I said no. You could tell they wanted me to end the matter, but I’m not the one who took the case to court

We will go to court because I want to prove to Ghanaians that you cannot bring shame upon Christianity and go unpunished. What I hate most in this world is adultery

Mama Pat also declared her readiness for what she anticipates will be a protracted legal battle, warning Empress Gifty to prepare herself.

I never enter into a battle I cannot win. Gifty should fasten her seatbelt—it’s going to be a long fight

She further claimed to be in possession of “audio recordings” that she believes will provide irrefutable proof of her allegations.

Nana Agradaa vowed:

I will appear in court ready. I have the evidence, and when the time comes, I will use it to destroy Empress Gifty for good,

