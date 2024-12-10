4 entertainment personalities to join Ghana's 9th Parliament after the 2024 election

The 2024 general election has concluded, with the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, declaring the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, as President-Elect on 9 December 2024.

During the election, several entertainment personalities from the two major political parties, the NPP and NDC, contested for parliamentary seats in various constituencies. Here is a detailed breakdown of their participation and outcomes:

1. John Setor Dumelo – Ayawaso West Wuogon

Actor-turned-politician John Setor Dumelo contested on the ticket of the NDC and achieved a landslide victory over Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Dumelo's victory saw him unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, paving the way for him to represent the constituency in the 9th Parliament. This marked Dumelo's second attempt to win the seat, after losing to Lydia Seyram Alhassan in 2020.

In the final results, John Dumelo garnered 47,560 votes, while Lydia Seyram Alhassan secured 39,214 votes. The actor's triumph is seen as a significant political shift in Ayawaso West Wuogon, a constituency traditionally viewed as a stronghold of the NPP.

2. Kwame A Plus – Gomoa Central

Musician-turned-politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, contested for the Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat in the Central Region.

A Plus, running as an independent candidate, defeated the New Patriotic Party's incumbent MP, Nana Eyiah Quansah, by 2,000 votes. He polled a total of 14,277 votes, while Nana Eyiah Quansah received 11,637 votes. Other parliamentary candidates collectively secured a total of 10,112 votes.

3. Baba Sadiq – Okaikwei Central

Music entrepreneur-turned-politician Baba Sadiq contested on the ticket of the NDC against the incumbent MP, Patrick Boamah, in the Okaikwei Central constituency.

In the final results, Baba Sadiq secured 15,383 votes, narrowly defeating NPP's Patrick Boamah, who garnered 14,949 votes. The results were based on the collation of 78% of polling stations in the constituency.

4. Ebi Bright – Tema Central

Ebi Bright of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emerged victorious in the Tema Central Parliamentary election.

Bright secured a total of 18,539 votes, narrowly defeating her opponent, Charles Forson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 18,421 votes. The razor-thin margin underscored the intensity of the contest.