Ghanaian audio Engineer Daniel Ayittah joins Recording Academy Member Class 2025

Ghanaian audio engineer and founder of Outluk Records, Daniel Ayittah, has been officially inducted into the Recording Academy’s 2025 New Member Class, marking a landmark moment for Ghana’s gospel music industry. This achievement makes him the first Ghanaian gospel audio engineer to be welcomed into the prestigious global music community, which this year comprises nearly 3,600 new members.

The Recording Academy, organisers of the GRAMMY Awards, has been pushing to diversify its voting membership and broaden its professional representation. Ayittah’s selection signifies not only recognition of his exceptional contributions to gospel sound engineering, but also a progressive shift toward African excellence in music’s technical fields.

Sharing the news on social media, Ayittah wrote:

I’m honoured and humbled to officially join the Recording Academy’s 2025 New Member Class, an inspiring global community of creators and professionals who are shaping the future of music.

He continued:

This milestone is more than just a personal achievement, it’s a testament to every late night in the studio, every mix revision, and all the support I’ve received along the way

He further expressed his commitment to advocacy and mentorship:

As a member, I now have a voice in the GRAMMY Awards process and a platform to advocate for our industry, support my peers, mentor the next generation of engineers, and grow in my own journey

Over the past ten years, Ayittah has risen to become one of Africa’s most respected gospel mix engineers, admired for his signature blend of technical accuracy and emotional depth. Starting from a humble university setup, he eventually established Outluk Records, a top-tier production studio in Accra.

His expertise has shaped the sound of numerous acclaimed gospel artists across the continent, including Joe Mettle, Sinach, Dunsin Oyekan, Victoria Orenze, Moses Bliss, Prospa Ochimana, CalledOut Music, Preye Odede, and Daniel Ojo.

Ayittah’s journey took a pivotal turn when he travelled to Nashville, Tennessee, where he trained under some of the industry’s finest engineers, John “Yosh” Jaszcz, Randy Poole, Jon Blass, Adam David Smith, and AyRon Lewis. These mentorships refined his craft and shaped his world-class production style, making him one of the most sought-after gospel mix engineers both in Africa and beyond.

Under Ayittah’s leadership, Outluk Records has grown into more than just a recording studio. It now serves as a creative sanctuary for artists, a place where sonic clarity meets spiritual depth.