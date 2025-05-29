How Accra socialite Dada Joe Remix was arrested: exclusive details emerge

In the early hours of Wednesday, 28th May 2025, Ghanaian socialite and businessman Nana Kojo Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, was apprehended in a covert operation following a request from United States law enforcement agencies.

The arrest was first reported exclusively by SelTheBomb (TSTB), shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his dramatic detainment.

According to sources close to TSTB, Dada Joe had been invited by Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) two days prior and had voluntarily honoured the invitation on Tuesday. This visit was reportedly not his first, as the socialite had attended several previous meetings at EOCO on confidential matters and was typically allowed to return home afterward.

An insider explained:

He had no reason to suspect anything unusual

It seemed like another routine discussion—until it wasn’t

This time, however, events took a sharp turn. Upon his arrival, Dada Joe was reportedly detained on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States. He is suspected of being involved in alleged romance fraud and is currently the subject of an extradition request by U.S. authorities.

TSTB confirms that he was taken into custody and presented before a court in Accra on the morning of 28th May 2025, where legal proceedings for his extradition officially commenced.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale brags about his alleged role in reducing crime rate in Ghana

Following the court appearance, Dada Joe Remix was remanded into police custody. Sources indicate he is currently being held in a cell in Accra, but there are strong indications that he may be transferred to Nsawam Prison in the coming days.