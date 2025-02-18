Dating isn’t for mating or coupling but for gathering information - Agyinasare

Founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has advised individuals in relationships to avoid prioritising sexual intimacy during the dating phase.

In a video shared online on 17 February 2025, the renowned Ghanaian pastor addressed his congregation, stressing that dating should be a period for gathering information, understanding one’s partner, and building a strong foundation, rather than engaging in physical intimacy.

Remember that dating is not for mating or for coupling. When you start going out with somebody, it's not for you to have sex together. Because mating will cloud your judgment. Your period of meeting is the period of gathering data, Archbishop Agyinasare stated.

He emphasised that engaging in sexual activities too early in a relationship could impair one's ability to make rational decisions about their partner, leading to challenges later in marriage. According to him, true compatibility is discovered through deep conversations, shared values, and understanding one another’s long-term aspirations.

Archbishop Agyinasare further warned that rushing into marriage without fully knowing one’s partner could result in serious consequences.

The truth of the matter is, if you don't do more work on the person you are going to marry before you marry, you will do more work after the marriage, he added.