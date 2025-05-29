6 Ghanaian entertainers who have survived deadly road crashes

Roads in Ghana are vital lifelines, enabling the movement of people and goods while connecting communities across the country. From daily commutes to school and work, to visiting family and friends, roads form the foundation of national mobility. Yet, behind the surface of asphalt and convenience lies a darker truth: Ghana’s roads have often been the scene of tragic and near-fatal accidents—some involving prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

Despite facing life-threatening encounters, several celebrities have emerged as survivors. Their stories not only highlight the fragile nature of life but also underscore the urgent need for better road safety awareness.

Here’s a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who have endured terrifying road accidents and lived to tell their tales.

Over the years, some Ghanaian musicians have been involved in road traffic accidents. Some of them survived while others succumbed. May the souls of the lost musicians rest in peace.

1.Kuami Eugene

Award-winning musician Kuami Eugene was involved in a serious car accident on the night of 17th March 2024. The crash occurred near the DStv office, close to the CP area heading towards the Dzowulu traffic light in Accra. His Range Rover collided with the underride guard of a moving tipper truck on the N1H1 Highway.

Reports indicated that

the artiste appeared to have sustained a broken arm, with visible bleeding on his hands, a cut on his lips, leg injuries, and hip trauma

The vehicle suffered significant damage, with all airbags deploying on impact. Despite the gravity of the incident, the “Rockstar” miraculously survived.

2.Wendy Shay

Singer Wendy Shay narrowly escaped death when a tipper truck crashed into the back of her Jeep Wrangler on the Kwabenya ACP Highway. The impact caused her to hit her head on the dashboard, resulting in a mild concussion.

3.Quamina MP’s

In 2020, Quamina MP experienced a harrowing road accident while travelling towards Akosombo. Although the accident raised alarm among fans and the public, the artiste survived the ordeal.

His survival serves as a powerful reminder of the unpredictable dangers that can occur on Ghana’s roads and the importance of prioritising safety in all travels.

4.Yaw Siki

Yaw Siki, known for the hit Wope Dodo, endured a near-fatal crash on the Accra-Tema Motorway in April 2013. The accident happened at around 12:00am when he and a friend were returning to Tema after a business meeting in Accra.

Despite the critical nature of the crash, Yaw Siki survived and has since spoken publicly about the experience, which he described as a pivotal moment in his life.

5.Nana Ama McBrown

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, who had a big birthday celebration the year before, was also involved in a terrifying accident in June 2024 on an unnamed road in Accra. Her vehicle reportedly somersaulted, leaving her trapped in her seatbelt and fearing the car might explode. Thankfully, she was rescued by a truck driver and his assistant, who quickly came to her aid.

This was not her first brush with death. On 30th January 2013, she suffered a near-fatal crash while riding with her then-boyfriend Maxwell Mensah on the George Walker Bush Highway (N1) near Lapaz and Mallam. The accident caused her severe injuries, leading to multiple surgeries and the insertion of metal screws and implants in her right arm.

6.Akrobeto

Veteran actor and Real News host Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, was involved in a minor accident on the morning of 24th May 2025 in Konongo, along the Accra–Kumasi highway. He was on his way to Kumasi at the time.

According to reports from UTV, “the accident was not serious, and Akrobeto escaped without any injuries.” Sources close to him confirmed that no fatalities or major injuries were reported.

The experiences of these celebrities serve as sobering reminders of the risks associated with road travel in Ghana. While their survival stories inspire hope, they also emphasise the pressing need for road safety education, stricter traffic enforcement, and improved infrastructure to protect all road users—famous or not.