PSG disgrace Inter Milan 5-0 to win 'Desire-d' first-ever Champions League trophy

Paris Saint-Germain blew Inter Milan away by five unanswered goals to become the first French side to lift the UEFA Champions League since 1993 when Olympique Marseille won the inaugural edition.

PSG started on the front foot and were all over Inter Milan in the opening 10 minutes. Exactly a minute later Ousmane Dembele got himself in great position cutting in from the right wing, but his left foot shot was too weak for Yann Sommer to easily pick up.

They picked up right from there, but this time on the left flank as Vitinha found Desire Doue in the penalty area, who then squared it to Hakimi to slot home easily just outside the six-yard area.

The Nerrazurri didn't appear threatening even after going down by a goal. Simone Inzaghi's side still sat deep and allowed Les Parisiens to dominate in every area of the pitch. They extended the lead on the 20th-minute mark when Dembele switched play offensively to find Doue on the right flank.

The 19-year-old wasted no time in the 18-yard box before he struck a brilliant right-footed shot which deflected off Federico Dimarco past goalkeeper Sommer into the back of the net.

The atmosphere was charged and the Paris ultras lit the stadium with their coloured smoke bombs.

Inter's biggest opportunity in the first half came from a 37th-minute corner kick, but Marcus Thuram's back post header was just inches away from the target.

After that, they were able to find their feet a bit in the game, however, were unable to halve the deficit before the break. PSG got close to killing the game with few minutes to recess as Dembele's effort struck the post.

PSG continue dominance after recess

After recess, the Italian side opened up more. Inzaghi beefed up his squad, making four changes just a bit after the hour mark.

However, that wasn't enough to stop Paris' lethal attack from scoring a third. Dembele found Vitinha with a delightful backheel pass, who laid a magnificent through ball for teenage sensation Doue to score his second and PSG's third on the night.

Bradley Barcola came on for the man of the match Doue in the 66th minute and had a glorious chance to make it four just minutes later but failed to convert from close range.

A few minutes later, Kvicha Kvarastkhelia unlike Barcola, made no mistake from close range when Dembele's through pass had him one-on-one with Sommer. The Georgian winger beat the oncoming shot-stopper with a left-foot strike near post into the net.

At this point, the French club knew they've become European Champions for the first time in their history. And it got even more clearer when Senny Mayulu scored the fifth on the night.