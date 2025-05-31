Champions League final: PSG v Inter Milan preview – H2H, key stats, predictions

Munich's Allianz Arena prepares to crown a new European champion as Paris Saint-Germain face Inter Milan in Saturday's Champions League final, with history suggesting we'll witness another first-time winner in Bavaria's capital.

The Bavarian city has hosted four previous European Cup finals, and remarkably, each produced a maiden champion. A trend that heavily favours PSG, who remain desperate for their first continental crown despite 13 years of Qatari investment.

For the French giants, this represents their last shot at glory after years of heartbreak. They've played more Champions League matches than almost any side without winning the trophy, including that painful 2020 final defeat to Bayern Munich, ironically, also in this very stadium.

Luis Enrique's side arrive as domestic kings, having already secured a treble of French trophies this season. Victory would complete an unprecedented quadruple and make the Spanish coach only the sixth manager to win Europe's top prize with two different clubs.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are chasing their first European triumph since Jose Mourinho's treble-winning side of 2010. The Italians enter this final empty-handed domestically after losing Serie A to Napoli by just one point, making Saturday their only remaining chance of silverware.

Simone Inzaghi's experienced squad with players over 30 contributing nearly half their Champions League minutes has defied expectations throughout the knockout rounds. They stunned Bayern Munich on this same pitch in the quarter-finals before edging Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in a thrilling semi-final.

The Nerazzurri's European pedigree shows in their remarkable defensive record; they've trailed for barely 1% of their matches this campaign. Most of this squad tasted defeat in last year's final against Manchester City, providing extra motivation for redemption.

Head-to-head

Both teams haven’t battled each other in Champions League yet, hence, this will be first time they will face-off in Europe. However, they’ve played five times with most being friendly games.

PSG have won 3 of those games, Inter Milan once and another one ended in a stalemate.

Key stat

Inter have taken the lead in 11 of their 14 Champions League matches this season, highlighting their fast starts.

Players to watch

PSG's Ousmane Dembélé has been their European star with 12 goal contributions this season (8 goals, 4 assists), including a hat-trick against Stuttgart on German soil.

Inter's Lautaro Martínez could become the first player to score 10 European goals in a single campaign for the club, whilst potentially joining the exclusive group of players to score in all four knockout rounds.

Prediction

Four out of the last five Champions League finals bar Real Madrid 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund last edition, have seen only one goal scored.