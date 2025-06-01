Dormaahene hails Mahama, vows to carry him at his back if cedi hits GH₵8 to $1 [Video]

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Nana Agyemang Badu II has openly praised President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership and expressed optimism about the country’s economic trajectory under his guidance.

Speaking in the Bono Region during John Mahama’s ‘Thank You Tour’, the esteemed traditional ruler praised Mahama’s leadership, highlighting the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

He noted that this improvement signals growing investor confidence and could mark the beginning of better economic days for Ghana.

In a light-hearted but spirited endorsement, Dormaahene humorously pledged his unwavering support for the president.

He went as far as promising to carry John Mahama on his back for one full kilometre if the cedi reaches GH₵8 to the dollar—a symbolic gesture highlighting his faith in Mahama’s capacity to turn the economy around.

If the cedi reaches GH₵8 to the dollar, I’ll carry President Mahama on my back for a kilometre.

Watch the video below

Dormaahene said, eliciting laughter and applause from the audience.

That’s how committed I am to supporting a leadership that delivers results.

His remarks come amid a growing national conversation on Ghana’s economic recovery and the role of experienced leadership in stabilising key sectors.

Dormaahene’s statement adds to the chorus of voices recognising the importance of sound economic management in restoring the country’s financial health.

The humorous but symbolic vow also reflects the traditional leader’s continued engagement in matters of national interest and his willingness to use his platform to promote effective governance and accountability.