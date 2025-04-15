Knock out Arsenal, receive millions - Florentino Perez promises Real Madrid stars

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has urged his players to pull off a dramatic comeback against Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants face a tough task after being thrashed 3-0 by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium. Stunning free-kicks from Declan Rice and a clinical finish from Mikel Merino left Real Madrid with it all to do in the return fixture.

Despite the uphill battle, Perez is refusing to give up hope. After Madrid’s narrow 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves thanks to a goal from Eduardo Camavinga, the club president visited the dressing room with a strong message and a tempting promise.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Perez addressed the squad and made it clear that victory over Arsenal would come with big rewards.

Perez told the players as quoted by SPORT:

If you win and reach the semi-finals, you’ll receive a reward from the club.

Extra motivation for Real Madrid players

While the exact details of the reward remain secret, it is expected to be a significant bonus aimed at motivating stars like Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and the rest of the squad to rise to the occasion.

The promise of incentives, combined with the club’s rich history in European football, adds another layer of intrigue ahead of the crunch tie at the Bernabeu.

