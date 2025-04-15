You were cooking some fufu, jollof rice - Henry praises Antoine Semenyo 

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo scored his first league goal since January to give Bournemouth all three points against Fulham.

Semenyo scored the only goal in under a minute as the Cherries recorded a 1-0 victory over the Cottagers.

He picked up a blocked pass from midfielder Alex Scott on the right wing, ran into the Fulham defense, switched onto his left, and hit a low strike with his weak foot past Bern Leno.

His goal is now the Cherries' fastest goal in the Premier League this campaign recorded at only 53 seconds.

After the game, Arsenal and Premier League legend Thierry Henry was full of praise for the Black Stars player.

Henry was particularly impressed by Semenyo’s body movement and how we quickly switched onto his left before slotting home the winner.

Speaking with the 25-year-old in a post-match interview with Sky Sports, the former French striker spoke highly of Semenyo’s movement leading to the goal and jokingly hyped him cooking fufu and jollof rice during the match.

Henry quizzed:

So, you were cooking?

Semenyo then answered in the affirmative:

Yes. You know me. I have to cook.

Henry comically replied, referencing the slang “cooking” which means doing something well:

You were cooking some fufu, jollof rice.

Semenyo had also previously named Henry as one his idols and said he learnt a lot from him growing up.

I watched Henry and Drogba for inspiration - movement, working on heading, footwork, just those sorts of thingsI used my time watching them. I was out for three to four months. It was a lot of watching. I used the time wisely to study them and incorporated their techniques into my game.

Semenyo's impressive form this season

Meanwhile, despite the slow run of form this year, Semenyo has had an impressive season so far.

His output has increased – contributing to 16 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

