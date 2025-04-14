Bellingham and Rudiger clash in tense Real Madrid training ahead of Arsenal game (Video)

Real Madrid have had a tough few weeks, losing twice in their last three games across all competitions.

Their season is on the verge of collapsing as a potential historic treble slowly slips away from their reach.

Before Sunday’s slim victory over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, Los Blancos were handed a beating by Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg after Valencia scored at the death to defeat them 2-1.

In all of these, Carlo Ancelotti’s men have looked frustrated which again was evident when Kylian Mbappe was sent off for a nasty tackle on former Real Madrid midfielder Antonio Blanco in Sunday’s win.

They, however, seem to have some believe they can stage a remontada against the Gunners on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. The team’s preparations has therefore been intense ahead of the second leg in Spain.

They have the daunting task of overturning a 3-0 deficit on home soil.

Today’s training featured all the big names with German defender Antonio Rudiger and Jude Bellingham stealing the spotlight.

The duo were filmed in a lighthearted scuffle during the team’s training on Monday. Bellingham was in the middle of a rondo and won the ball so was supposed to get off the middle.

But Rudiger, as jovial as he's known to be, tried preventing the English midfielder from escaping the rondo. The two were involved in a brief friendly rough and tumble before Bellingham fell to the ground.

Referee confirmed for Real Madrid v Arsenal clash

Meanwhile, French referee Francois Letexier has been confirmed as the referee for the box office clash on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid have only lost one of the last four games, Letexier officiated.

Ghana international Thomas Partey was superb at the Emirates but there’s doubt about his availability on Wednesday after being subbed off over an injury concern against Brentford.