Luis Suarez bites again! Striker bites teammate after Messi stunner (Video)

Luis Suarez has made headlines once more for all the wrong reasons, as he appears to have bitten a fellow footballer for the fourth time in his career.

The Uruguayan striker, known for both his brilliant goal-scoring and infamous biting incidents, was caught on camera sinking his teeth into the hand of teammate Jordi Alba during a heated match.

The bizarre incident happened as Suarez, now playing for Inter Miami, got involved in a scuffle late in the game. Emotions were running high after LAFC’s Marlon Santos fouled Lionel Messi with a reckless tackle in the 88th minute. Players from both sides rushed in, leading to a chaotic scene on the pitch.

In the middle of the chaos, Suarez appeared to mistake Alba’s hand for that of an opponent tugging at him. Footage shows him biting down, then quickly releasing as he realised he had bitten his own teammate.

Despite the confusion, the moment has brought back uncomfortable memories of Suarez’s past behaviour.

Suarez's biting history

Suarez’s history of biting is well-documented. His first known offence came in 2010 while playing for Ajax in the Netherlands, when he bit Otman Bakkal of PSV Eindhoven. That act earned him a seven-match suspension from the Dutch FA.

Three years later, in the Premier League, Suarez bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic during a match at Anfield. The incident shocked fans and led to a 10-match ban.

However, the most notorious case came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. During a tense group stage clash between Uruguay and Italy, Suarez bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder. FIFA handed him a four-month ban from all football-related activities and a nine-game suspension from international duty.

Now, with this latest incident in Major League Soccer, questions have resurfaced about Suarez’s on-pitch conduct.

It is unlikely that CONCACAF will hand down a punishment, given that Suarez seemed to bite Alba accidentally during the scuffle. Nevertheless, the event has once again placed him under the microscope.

Despite the drama, Inter Miami managed to complete an impressive comeback.