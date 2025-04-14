GH ballers abroad: Best-performing Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend 

Bar the injury scare for Thomas Partey, the “Octopus” has spread his legs across the field impressively well these last seven days. He’s easily the best-performing Ghana international in the past week.

Capping off an incredible week with a crucial goal in Arsenal’s 1-1 stalemate against Brentford, after dominating Real Madrid’s midfielders a few days earlier in the Gunners' quarter-finals first leg UEFA Champions League thumping of Los Blancos at the Emirates.

Other Ghanaian players also flew the nation’s flag high with their respective clubs.

Still in England but the lower division, Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored for Sheffield United in their 2-1 Championship defeat to Plymouth Argyle as the Blades lost ground on catching up with Burnley on the automatic Premier League qualification spot.

In Denmark, youngster Caleb Yirenkyi was on the score sheet as FC Nordsjaelland thrashed Randers FC 5-2 in a Danish Superliga clash at the Right to Dream Park.

The 19-year-old was superb on the day and extended Nordsjaelland’s lead in the 60th minute. His goal saw the hosts take a 4-1 lead before scoring the fifth with visitors getting a consolation later to make it 5-2.

Far away in Cyprus, two Ghanaian players netted for their respective clubs despite one being on the winning side and the other seeing his team defeated.

24-year-old Emmanuel Toku, on loan from OH Leuven, scored for AEL Limassol in their 3-1 win over Nea Salamis in the Cypriot topflight. Clinton Duodu’s goal was not enough for Apollon Limassol to avoid defeat to Aris in the Cyprus league.

Other Ghanaian goalscorers over the weekend

Slovan Brastislava were held to a 2-2 draw by Dunajska Streda with Ghanaian player Sharani Zuberu finding the back of the net for Slovan Brastislava. His side still sit atop the Slovak Super Liga with an 11-point advantage.

In Serbia, Kwaku Osei netted for Spartak Subotica as they emerged 4-2 winners over IMT Novi Beograd in the Serbian top-flight league.