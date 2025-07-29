10 of Ghana’s richest women who are defying the odds

Ghana’s wealthiest women are not simply building businesses. They are rewriting the very definition of success, power, and ambition. These extraordinary individuals have risen to prominence in sectors traditionally dominated by men, including oil, finance, media, fashion, and technology.

Their rise to the top has been fuelled by grit, innovation, and bold decision-making. From humble beginnings to global reach, these women exemplify what is possible through hard work and smart strategy.

One began with only $100 and now exports beauty products to seven countries. Another process enough cocoa annually to fill 640 shipping containers. Their achievements show that success knows no bounds when vision and perseverance collide.

These women are not only leaders in their fields but also role models, breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation. They are investors, CEOs, and pioneers who have carved out space for themselves and others in boardrooms and industries across the globe. Meet the top ten richest women in Ghana and discover how they are defying convention and reshaping what it means to lead.

Note: The net worth figures and information presented in this article have been compiled from multiple online sources and publicly available data. These figures are available online and may not be a true reflection of their actual net worths.

10 richest women in Ghana

10: Nana Ama McBrown – $2 Million

Nana Ama McBrown has evolved from actress to brand powerhouse. With multiple endorsement deals, production credits, and media ventures, she has expanded her income streams beyond the screen. Her influence extends into fashion, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship, making her a true multi-hyphenate.

9: Charlotte Osei – $5 Million

Charlotte Osei’s legacy is built on her commitment to justice and democracy. As former chair of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, she played a crucial role in safeguarding national elections.

She now works with the United Nations to support democratic processes globally. Her legal and public service career has made her one of Ghana’s most respected female leaders.

8: Becca (Rebecca Acheampong) – $6.2 Million

Becca has shown that creative talent can be turned into a profitable enterprise. Her breakout album "Sugar" won multiple awards, and she has since worked with global music icons.

Her income stems from music, brand endorsements, and business ventures, making her one of Ghana’s wealthiest entertainers. Becca continues to inspire young women in the arts to pursue their dreams boldly.

7: Joana Gyan Cudjoe – $70 Million

Joana Gyan Cudjoe has earned the nickname "Queen of Gold" for her impressive contributions to Ghana’s mining sector. She holds various licenses covering gold mining, sales, export, and investment.

Starting from small-scale operations, she has built a diversified business empire that supports local economies and boosts Ghana’s export earnings. She also serves as a Member of Parliament.

6: Patricia Obo-Nai – $85 Million

Patricia Obo-Nai stands tall in the technology and telecoms space. With a robust academic foundation, she became the first Ghanaian CEO of Vodafone Ghana, now Telecel.

Under her leadership, the company has expanded services and helped shape Ghana’s digital transformation. Her role has been instrumental in creating infrastructure that powers communications and financial services across the country.

5: Grace Amey-Obeng – $100 Million

Grace Amey-Obeng’s journey is one of the most inspiring in Ghana’s entrepreneurial space. After studying beauty therapy in London, she returned to Ghana with only $100 and built a multimillion-dollar beauty brand.

Her company, Forever Clair, now exports to seven countries and operates eight branches in Ghana. She also leads the Ghana Cosmetology and Wellness Foundation, promoting standards in the beauty industry.

4: Gifty Lamptey – $135 Million

Gifty Lamptey oversees an empire that touches every corner of Ghana’s construction and infrastructure space. Through the Sidalco Group, which includes construction, petroleum, and real estate businesses, she has cemented her place in a male-dominated sector.

Beyond business, she dedicates herself to philanthropy through the Ladies of the Cross International Ministries, impacting lives far beyond the boardroom.

3: Kate Quartey-Papafio – $250 Million

Kate Quartey-Papafio revolutionised the energy sector in West Africa by becoming the first manufacturer of electrical cables in the ECOWAS region.

Through Reroy Group, which she founded in 1992, she supplies high-quality electrical cables across the sub-region. Her company plays a vital role in powering hospitals, schools, and homes, contributing significantly to the development of West Africa.

2: Theresa Oppong-Beeko – $420 Million

For nearly two decades, Theresa Oppong-Beeko has played a central role in transforming Accra’s landscape. Her Manet Group comprises several thriving ventures, including Manet Paradise, a resort; Manet Housing; and the iconic Manet Towers.

She leads one of the largest real estate groups in Ghana, making her a powerful figure in an industry largely dominated by men. Her company ranks among the top 20 in Ghana across all sectors.

1: Patricia Poku-Diaby – $720 Million

Patricia Poku-Diaby turned Ghana’s cocoa into a global commodity under her control. Raised in a trading family, she set out not just to sell cocoa but to process it. She built a $90 million facility in Takoradi that handles 32,000 metric tonnes of cocoa annually.

Her company, Plot Enterprise, has grown into a regional powerhouse with operations stretching from Ghana and Ivory Coast to Dubai, Asia, and other parts of Africa. In 2015, she was listed as the eighth richest person in Ghana.

What We Learn from Ghana’s Wealthiest Women

A common thread among these women is education and expertise. Whether it was Patricia Obo-Nai’s engineering background or Grace’s training in beauty therapy, knowledge laid the foundation for their empires. Many of them began with limited resources but made strategic moves that turned modest investments into fortunes. Their stories underscore the power of perseverance, innovation, and giving back to their communities.