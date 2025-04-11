He made me drink my own urine as proof of love - Woman accuses French star of abuse

A Brazilian woman has filed a complaint in Rio de Janeiro against French footballer Dimitri Payet, accusing him of "physical and psychological violence", according to a report seen by AFP.

The 38-year-old midfielder, well known for playing with Marseille and Premier League side West Ham United, moved to Vasco da Gama in 2023. He came to Rio with his wife and children.

Rio's civil police confirmed this to AFP and is quoted as saying:

The complaint was registered at a police station specialising in helping women. The investigation is ongoing and under confidentiality.

In the police report, dated 29th March, the woman claimed Payet had "assaulted" her, leaving visible marks on her body. She also said she suffered "physical, moral, psychological and sexual violence."

AFP says they reached out to Payet and his club, but neither has responded.

The woman, a 28-year-old lawyer and fan of Vasco da Gama, told AFP that she first met Payet on Instagram in August last year, and they began a romantic relationship.

They had an argument later in the year, and according to her Payet decided to punish her by making her perform several acts of humiliation.

In December, we had our first argument and he started telling me he was going to punish me. He asked me for proof of love, which consisted of humiliation. I recorded videos of myself drinking my own urine, drinking the water from the toilet bowl and licking the floor.

More accusations of abuse

She also accused Payet of sometimes pushing her and even stepping on her.

Another report, also seen by AFP, stated that the woman, who says she suffers from borderline personality disorder — a condition marked by emotional instability and hypersensitivity in relationships and has asked the police for protection from Payet.