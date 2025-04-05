VAR official lands in trouble after being caught checking betting site on live TV

A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) official has got into serious trouble after he was seen scrolling through a betting site live on TV.

The Bulgarian official was reportedly spotted using the site just moments before the game between CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Sofia began. He has been suspended after footage of the incident spread on social media.

Hawk-Eye Innovations, the company in charge of VAR in the Bulgarian First League, explained their decision in a letter to the Bulgarian Football Union.

They wrote:

Hawk-Eye Innovations acknowledges with regret an incident involving one of its VAR operators during the Parva Liga match between PFC CSKA-Sofia and PFC Lokomotiv Sofia yesterday evening (2nd April 2025).

Live footage from the camera situation in the VAR operations room documented the individual utilising a personal smartphone during the match and appearing to engage in inappropriate activities which would constitute gross misconduct in relation to the responsibilities of their assigned role.

The company confirmed they would fully investigate the matter during the official’s suspension, as reported by NeedToKnow.

They added:

If the individual has been found to have been engaging in such inappropriate activity, we will look to dismiss the individual in accordance with their contractual terms.

Fans were left shocked by the situation.

Tottenham boss slams VAR

Meanwhile, in England, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou once again voiced his anger at VAR following a controversial decision in his team’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

During the match, Spurs midfielder Pape Matar Sarr thought he had equalised with a powerful shot from outside the box.

He had won the ball and struck it clean into the net. But after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out for a foul on Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo in the build-up.

After the match, Postecoglou didn’t hide his frustration with how VAR is being used in the Premier League.

What is the point of having a referee then? Clear and obvious means the referee should see it straight away. But they stood around for so long. Soon, AI will referee the game, and we won’t even need players anymore. Someone will find a way to have a football game with no people because referees aren’t making decisions.

MUST READ: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti could be jailed over four years for alleged tax fraud