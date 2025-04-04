‘Soon AI will referee the game’ - Angry Premier League manager hits out at VAR

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has once again voiced his anger at VAR following a controversial decision in his team’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

During the match, Spurs midfielder Pape Matar Sarr thought he had equalised with a powerful shot from outside the box. He had won the ball and struck it clean into the net. But after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out for a foul on Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo in the build-up.

After the match, Postecoglou didn’t hide his frustration with how VAR is being used in the Premier League.

The furious Tottenham boss quizzed:

What is the point of having a referee then?

He then added:

Clear and obvious means the referee should see it straight away. But they stood around for so long. Soon, AI will referee the game, and we won’t even need players anymore. Someone will find a way to have a football game with no people because referees aren’t making decisions.

Postecoglou reacts to boos?

There were also claims that Postecoglou had reacted to boos from the home fans after the disallowed goal. He explained that people misunderstood what had really happened.

It's incredible how things get twisted. We had just scored, and I wanted to hear the fans cheer. We've had a tough time, and I thought it was a great goal. I wanted them to get excited.

At that moment, I felt we could win the game. The momentum was with us. It doesn't bother me if fans boo my decisions. It's not the first time. But we had just scored an equaliser!

Tottenham are currently having a poor season in the Premier League and sit 14th in the table. Reports suggest Postecoglou could be under pressure to keep his job.