Guinness hosts iconic EPL Trophy in Ghana, treats fans to exciting live match viewing

Guinness, the Official Beer Partner of arguably the world’s best football league, the English Premier League, brought the iconic Premier League trophy to Ghana over the weekend for fans and football enthusiasts to experience.

The trophy landed on the shores of Ghana on Friday, March 14, 2025, and was presented to Ghanaian media on the same day.

Ghana Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil and legend John Mensah, who both played in the Premier League, were the special guests of honour at Friday’s presser.

The new Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, represented the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, on the day.

The event also featured officials of Guinness Ghana – Estella Muzito, Marketing Director and Sabina Manu, Marketing Manager, as well as Guinness Global Content Marketing Manager, Uche Nwalie.

The initiative to bring the Premier League Trophy to Ghana was introduced as part of Guinness's mission to bring supporters closer to the sport they love by giving them a rare chance to witness the league's renown up close.

This was reiterated by Muzito, who delivered the welcome address at the event. She highlighted Guinness’ commitment to supporting the growth of football in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

On her part, Manu underscored the exciting line-up of events on the trophy tour, and introduced the newest addition to the Guinness family; Guiness Smooth - known for its smooth and refreshing taste, described as having a balance of sweet and bitter with smooth roast notes.

Paintsil, Mensah, and Ampofo, all expressed gratitude to Guinness for the opportunity to witness the EPL trophy live in person.

Speaking at the Friday event, Uche explained the rationale behind bringing the EPL trophy to Ghana.

If I am correct, we haven’t taken the trophy in recent times to any African market, like not on this tour. This feels like the first African market that we’re bringing the trophy to and I think that it stems from how passionate the Ghanaian fans are about their EPL.

We believe strongly in community and communion, and that’s a value that both the EPL and Guinness share.

He re-echoed the importance of responsible drinking by reminding everyone of Guiness’ “Control Be Sense” campaign encapsulated by the mantra “Sip. Savour. Stop.” This initiative emphasizes “drink better, not more,” elevating every social occasion through quality over quantity

The press conference was hosted by renowned sports journalist, Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo.

Well-known Ghanaian sports journalists and influencers also graced the trophy presentation press conference and the live viewing hosted on Sunday.