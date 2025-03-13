Guinness Ghana breweries PLC (GGB PLC) launches “Control Be Sense” campaign to champion positive drinking

Guinness Ghana’s mission is clear: to change the way our consumers drink for the better. This ambition forms a core pillar of our Spirit of Progress ESG action plan, which aims to reach one billion people with moderation messages globally by 2030. Here in Ghana, this translates to promoting the Magic of Moderation—inspiring responsible enjoyment for enhanced well-being.

At Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a culture of positive drinking, firmly aligned with our broader Spirit of Progress agenda. As Ghana’s leading total beverage business, our portfolio features iconic brands such as Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Star Beer, and Orijin, all reflecting our dedication to quality, innovation, and responsible enjoyment.

We are proud to officially launch our “Control Be Sense” campaign, encapsulated by the mantra “Sip. Savour. Stop.” This initiative emphasizes “drink better, not more,” elevating every social occasion through quality over quantity. By normalizing moderation, we seek to make responsible drinking both socially acceptable and aspirational, demonstrating that a mindful approach is not only smart, but stylish and fulfilling.



As part of our ongoing efforts, Guinness Ghana will bring the “Control Be Sense” message to the upcoming Guinness Match Day event this weekend. The highlight of our activation will take place at the Pit Stop Restaurant and Bar, where the Guinness team will engage attendees with practical tips on moderation, reinforcing our belief that responsible drinking enhances every celebratory moment.



Through “Control Be Sense,” we aim to educate, engage, and empower our consumers—particularly those in the 18-35 age bracket—to make mindful choices. We invite all Ghanaians to join us in celebrating responsibly and maximizing the enjoyment of every occasion. By doing so, we collectively champion a healthier, more fulfilling drinking culture for present and future generations.

For more information and updates on our campaign, follow Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC on our official social media channels. Let’s raise our glasses to progress, responsibility, and the true magic of moderation.