Guinness Smooth launches "MAKE IT YOURS" campaign: A movement empowering Ghanaian youth to reimagine their world

Recently, Guinness Smooth, the beer crafted for and by the dynamic Ghanaian youth, successfully launched the "Make It Yours" movement at an electrifying influencer and media soirée held at Mad Skyz from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The event was attended by notable influencers, including Made in Ghana, Kalyjay, Yaw Ofosu, Elikem Tay, Kojo Junior, Yaa Bitha, Essilfua, Don Sarkcess and media guests. This powerful movement is designed to inspire a generation to take ownership of their culture and express their unique identities. The soirée transcended the traditional boundaries of a campaign launch, becoming a rallying cry for creativity, co-creation, and cultural evolution.

"Make It Yours" is more than just a campaign; it's a call to action, an invitation to every young Ghanaian to embrace their individuality and contribute to the vibrancy of their culture. Guinness Smooth recognizes the inherent power of the youth, believing them to be the architects of tomorrow, the innovators, and the cultural trailblazers. This movement is a platform to amplify their voices, celebrate their creativity, and empower them to shape their own narratives.

Speaking at the event, Sabina Manu, Marketing Manager at Diageo Ghana said:

“At Guinness, we have always believed in the power of craft, in bringing people together, pushing boundaries, and sparking meaningful connections. With this campaign set to take over Africa, we are excited to see how the next generation will redefine style, culture and community.”