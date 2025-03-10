Guinness Smooth launches "MAKE IT YOURS" campaign: A movement empowering Ghanaian youth to reimagine their world

Recently, Guinness Smooth, the beer crafted for and by the dynamic Ghanaian youth, successfully launched the "Make It Yours" movement at an electrifying influencer and media soirée held at Mad Skyz from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The event was attended by notable influencers, including Made in Ghana, Kalyjay, Yaw Ofosu, Elikem Tay, Kojo Junior, Yaa Bitha, Essilfua, Don Sarkcess and media guests. This powerful movement is designed to inspire a generation to take ownership of their culture and express their unique identities. The soirée transcended the traditional boundaries of a campaign launch, becoming a rallying cry for creativity, co-creation, and cultural evolution.
"Make It Yours" is more than just a campaign; it's a call to action, an invitation to every young Ghanaian to embrace their individuality and contribute to the vibrancy of their culture. Guinness Smooth recognizes the inherent power of the youth, believing them to be the architects of tomorrow, the innovators, and the cultural trailblazers. This movement is a platform to amplify their voices, celebrate their creativity, and empower them to shape their own narratives.
Speaking at the event, Sabina Manu, Marketing Manager at Diageo Ghana said:
“At Guinness, we have always believed in the power of craft, in bringing people together, pushing boundaries, and sparking meaningful connections. With this campaign set to take over Africa, we are excited to see how the next generation will redefine style, culture and community.”
Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with a complimentary shot of Guinness Smooth, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. The excitement soared with a breathtaking aerial gymnastics performance, captivating the audience with its electrifying energy. The night reached its peak with high-energy performances from Darko Vibes, La Même Gang and Joey B, who took the stage to deliver their chart-topping hits, leaving the crowd exhilarated.
"Make It Yours" is a testament to Guinness Smooth's commitment to empowering the youth and fostering a culture of co-creation. It was an invitation to join a movement that celebrated individuality, ignited creativity, and redefined what it means to be a part of Ghanaian culture.
About Guinness Smooth:
Guinness Smooth is more than a beer; it's a movement for the dynamic Ghanaian youth. Embodying the "Make It Yours" philosophy, it fosters co-creation and cultural reinvention. Brewed to the highest standards, it presents a perfect harmony of roasted barley and sweet malt, resulting in a distinctive flavour profile and a remarkably smooth, velvety and rich experience. Available in a [Bottle Size] bottle with a [...]% ABV, Guinness Smooth is more than just a beverage; it's a catalyst for self-expression and community.
Guinness Ghana invites everyone to experience Guinness Smooth and join the movement to redefine beer and culture.
Visit www.diageo.com to learn more about Guinness Smooth and how you can 'Make It Yours.' Follow @guninness_africa on Instagram for the latest updates, events, and exclusive content.
About Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC
Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, a subsidiary of Diageo PLC, is a leading beverage company in Ghana, known for crafting premium-quality beers and beverages that inspire boldness and creativity. With a rich heritage spanning 62 years, Guinness Ghana continues to innovate and celebrate culture through products that resonate with diverse audiences, championing the spirit of individuality and community.