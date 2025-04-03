Wrong flight: Man flies aviator, loses money meant for flying to UK for masters degree

A Kenyan man, Dismas Mutai, has lost over $21,663 (KSh 2.8 million) meant for his university studies abroad after gambling it away on an online betting platform.

Mutai, who had secured a scholarship to study for a Master of Science in International Project Management at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in London, admitted that he lost the money while betting on Aviator.

Now struggling with depression, he is appealing for financial assistance, expressing deep regret over his actions.

He shared his story as quoted by well-known Kenyan news website, as Tuko News.

I'm not okay; I will no longer pretend to be okay. I have fallen into a disastrous trap, a trap that I never anticipated in my life. Depression is slowly taking me to the grave. You must have even noticed an unusual change in my behaviour. Aviator flew away with over KSh 2.8 million of people's money.

Mukai apologise to family

Mutai also made an emotional plea to his mother and family, asking for forgiveness for breaking their trust.

To my mum and the entire family, forgive me. I understand the level of trust you had in me. I have weaknesses just like any other human being, and this has become my greatest weakness.

Despite his setback, Mutai still hopes for a second chance.

Perhaps the UK was not meant for me but just give me a chance to survive so that I can be a living testimony to many.