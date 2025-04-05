Ronaldo breaks silence on 1,000 goals speculation: ‘I’m not chasing 1,000’

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he isn’t too focused on reaching 1,000 career goals, even after moving closer with two goals against Al Hilal on Friday night in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo’s brace in the big derby against their local rivals pushed his career tally to 931 goals, just 69 short of the impressive 1,000 mark.

Despite many reports claiming Ronaldo is aiming to hit the milestone before he retires, the Portuguese star made it clear that it’s not his main goal. He said:

Guys, let’s enjoy the moment. I’m not chasing 1,000. If it happens, perfect. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. The moment is the most special thing, not what is going to come, you know. Enjoy the moment and it was a great win, not because I scored, of course.

Ronaldo added:

I’m happy to score two goals against Al Hilal, but the most important thing is to win the derby. We played against a fantastic team away, it’s always difficult. We have to appreciate it and continue because nine games are left, with one more in the Champions League. Everything is possible, we have to continue and believe.

READ ALSO: Widow shares chilling details leading to strange death of Nigerian boxer in Ghana

Ronaldo's extends lead on top scorers chat

His brace brought him to 21 league goals this season, putting him four goals clear at the top of the scorer’s list.

It was also his 15th goal of 2025, his 94th for Al Nassr, his 30th in all club competitions this season, his 568th all-time league goal, and his 795th in club football overall.