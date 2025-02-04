Cristiano Ronaldo warns Real Madrid about Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo has warned Real Madrid about their superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is struggling to adapt quickly to life in the Spanish capital.

The all-time leading goalscorer in Los Blancos’ history believes Mbappe has everything to be great at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, the club must take good care of him to reach his potential.

In an interview with Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, Ronaldo urged Real Madrid fans to support and take of the former Paris Saint Germain player.

Take care of him. Take care of him. I tell the Real Madrid fans... Take care of the kid. Mbappe is very good and Real Madrid have to help and protect him.

He then stressed:

Mbappe is very good and Real Madrid have to help and protect him. Kylian doesn't know how to play as a striker.

Additionally, he advised Mbappe to adapt to his new role as a center-forward.

If I were Mbappe, I would play more or less like Cristiano as a striker.

Ronaldo’s admiration for Mbappe

The Al Nassr forward also expressed admiration for the 26-year-old, who on several occasions has said Ronaldo was his idol growing up. Ronaldo further stressed Mbappe will come good and do great things for the club.

I love him very much, and not only because of the story he had as a young man that he loved Cristiano Ronaldo and was his idol. But I really see him as a star and he is going to give a lot of joy to Real Madrid.