What changed in Cristiano Ronaldo that made him the goal scorer we all know

Cristiano Ronaldo, the once-flamboyant winger from Sporting Lisbon, arrived at Manchester United with raw talent and an insatiable hunger to prove himself.

At Old Trafford, a stadium steeped in Manchester United’s illustrious history and amplified by the electric atmosphere of the Stretford End, Ronaldo found the perfect stage to transform into the global icon we know today.

Initially, Ronaldo's game was marked by dazzling stepovers, a blistering pace, and an eagerness to entertain.

For the young Portuguese star, playing in Manchester was a dream come true, but over time, his priorities shifted. The realisation struck that football’s ultimate currency is goals—a truth that would redefine his career.

Ronaldo's transformation from an exciting winger into an unstoppable goal scorer was not just a matter of physical growth but also a shift in mindset.

In an interview on UR Ronaldo, hosted by Rio Ferdinand, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reflected on the pivotal moment that changed his approach:

In the Champions League, then the league, I was the best scorer. The mindset changed there because I realised that goals in our position are more important than the f**king stepovers.

This revelation marked a new chapter in Ronaldo’s career. He began to focus on positioning, finishing, and making decisive contributions in front of goal. The results were remarkable: league titles, Champions League triumphs, and individual accolades, including multiple Golden Boots.

At 39, Ronaldo continues to dominate, now plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League. He has embraced the challenge of defying age and maintaining his place among football’s elite.

Despite having achieved nearly everything in the sport, including league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, Ronaldo remains motivated by one ultimate goal: scoring.

It's chapters in your life. You realise that some things you used to do don’t matter as much. To win Champions Leagues, Golden Balls, and Golden Boots, you have to score goals. You have to perform in front of the net.

Ronaldo has left a mark that many footballers are following to become like him.

Eyes on 1,000 goals

Ronaldo’s relentless hunger for goals has led him to an extraordinary milestone. With 920 goals for club and country, the Portuguese captain is closing in on a historic 1,000-goal mark, a feat no player has ever achieved.

Currently in scintillating form, Ronaldo has netted 24 goals and provided 4 assists in 28 appearances during the 2024-2025 season.