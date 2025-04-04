Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City at end of season: Here’s everything he won

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. The Belgian midfielder announced his decision on social media, sharing an emotional message with fans.

He wrote:

Dear Manchester. Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So I’ll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.

De Bruyne, who joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015, reflected on how his time in Manchester had shaped his life both on and off the pitch.

Football led me to all of you – and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING back! And guess what – we won EVERYTHING.

The 33-year-old has played a huge role in City’s success, helping the club win 16 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a long-awaited Champions League crown in 2023.

KDB thanks Cityzens

While confirming his decision to move on, De Bruyne showed deep gratitude towards the city and its people.

Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. ‘Manchester’ will forever be on our kids’ passports – and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

He ended the message by calling for fans to enjoy the rest of the season with him, saying:

Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let’s enjoy these last moments together! Much love, Kevin.

De Bruyne is now set to seek a new challenge after 10 unforgettable years at the Etihad.

KDB trophies at Man City

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE - 6 (23/24, 22/23, 21/22, 20/21,18/19,17/18)

FA CUP - 2 (2019, 2023)

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - 1 (2022/23)

EFL CUP - 5 (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

ENGLISH COMMUNITY SHIELD - 3 (2018/19, 2019/2020, 2024/25)