Meet Eddie Abbew, the only Ghanaian to become a British Bodybuilding champion

Eddie Abbew, a former bodybuilding champion born in Ghana, recently returned to his childhood home, overcome with emotion as he remembered his early years.

Born on 19th November 1967, Abbew grew up in a poor neighbourhood as the second youngest of ten children. Life was hard for his family, but things changed when a story about him appeared in Save the Children magazine.

Thanks to this, he received a scholarship that took him to the United Kingdom in 1978, when he was just 15 years old.

Eddie’s passion for sport began early. By the age of 16, he had discovered weight training. Alongside lifting weights, he also enjoyed playing hockey, basketball, and tennis. His love for fitness soon turned into a successful career in bodybuilding.

In the mid-1980s, Eddie started competing and quickly made a name for himself. Known for his powerful physique and lively posing routines, which often included acrobatic moves, he won many national and international titles.

His greatest success came in 1997, when he won both the heavyweight and men’s overall titles at the British Bodybuilding Championships. Later, in 2007, he impressed once again by finishing third at the Ironman Pro, which earned him a place at the famous Mr Olympia contest.

Even after retiring from professional competitions, Eddie remained dedicated to fitness. He became a personal trainer and coach, appearing in fitness magazines and on popular TV programmes like The Big Breakfast on the BBC and Channel 4.

He now runs his own gym, Eddie Abbew's Olympian Gym, in Hemel Hempstead, England.

Eddie is also a qualified psychiatric nurse and uses his social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, to share workout tips, healthy recipes, and motivational advice. His Instagram account, eddie_abbew, has gathered over four million followers. He often highlights the importance of eggs in a healthy diet.