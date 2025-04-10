Ghanaian bodybuilding champion breaks down as he revisits his childhood home (Video)

Ghanaian-born former bodybuilding champion, Eddie Abbew, was overcome with emotion as he showed his childhood home in Ghana. Abbew left the country in 1978, at just 15 years old, after winning a scholarship to study in the United Kingdom.

Born on 19th November 1967 in Ghana, Abbew grew up in a poor community as the second youngest of ten children. Life was tough for his family until a story about him was published in the Save the Children magazine. This story led to a life-changing scholarship offer.

In a video that has now gone viral, Abbew described how he first heard about the scholarship. He said:

The day I won a scholarship my mum came walking from here [pointing to a valley-like path to their home], to knock on the window and says they’re looking for some people... poor boys who are a bit clever to give them scholarship. I wanted to sign up, so I put my name down.

As he walked through the compound, showing parts of his old home, Abbew couldn’t hold back his tears.

He mentioned that very little had changed since he left Ghana many years ago. He also recalled how a kind neighbour used to give him leftover food, which helped him and his family during difficult times.

Eddie Abbew's bodybuilding career

Abbew began his bodybuilding career in the mid-1980s and quickly rose through the ranks, winning several national and international competitions. He became well known for his impressive physique, perfect balance, and energetic posing routines that included acrobatics.

After his competitive days, Abbew worked as a personal trainer and fitness coach, helping others achieve their fitness goals. He featured in popular fitness magazines and appeared on TV shows like "The Big Breakfast" on the BBC and Channel 4.

His biggest achievement came in 1997 when he won the British Championships. In 2007, he placed third at the Ironman Pro, which earned him a spot at the prestigious Mr Olympia contest.