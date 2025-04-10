Chelsea star in trouble, police seize over GHS3 million supercar for illegal driving

Chelsea’s record signing Moises Caicedo has been caught driving his £160,000 Audi RSQ8 without a valid driving licence near the club’s training ground in Cobham, Surrey, reports the Sun.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who joined Chelsea for a British record fee of £115 million in 2023, was stopped by police last Friday as he drove home to the nearby house he shares with his partner, Paola Salazar. Officers are now checking if Caicedo also had valid insurance at the time.

According to UK laws, people with international driving licences can drive for up to 12 months in Britain. After that, they must apply for a UK provisional licence and pass a practical driving test.

Caicedo, who previously played for Brighton after signing in 2021 for £4.5 million, has often been seen driving around the UK. On 31 March, he was spotted behind the wheel of his powerful Audi, a car that reaches 60mph in just 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155mph.

Surrey Police confirmed as quoted by the Sun:

A man in his 20s from Cobham was stopped by officers on Fairmile Lane in Cobham on Friday 4 April and found to be driving without a licence. The vehicle was seized, and our enquiries are ongoing.

Law firm JMW explained the seriousness of the offence, saying:

If you have been charged with driving without a licence, you could face serious punishment. Potential penalties for this type of offence include a fine, penalty points and a driving ban.

Chelsea comments on player's trouble

Chelsea Football Club called it a "personal matter," while Caicedo’s agent Manuel Sierra Camacho added:

There is no comment from us about this matter. I’m sorry.

The DVLA noted that police handle offences related to licensing and insurance, while they maintain records of drivers and vehicles.