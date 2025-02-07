Semenyo reveals ‘stealing’ from Drogba and Henry as idols

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has spoken about how studying the playing styles of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has significantly influenced his development as a footballer.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian international, who has been a standout performer in the ongoing Premier League season, attributed part of his growth to the guidance he received during his time at Bristol City.

In an interview with Premier League TV, Semenyo revealed that it was an assistant coach at Bristol City who first suggested he analyse the gameplay of his idols to refine his skills.

It was actually one of the assistant coaches at the time at Bristol that suggested I should be watching a lot of clips from my idols. He suggested [Breel] Embolo from Monaco. He felt like my play style is very similar.

Reflecting on his journey, Semenyo highlighted how a shin injury in 2022 became a turning point in his career.

I watched Henry and Drogba for inspiration—movement, working on heading, footwork, just those sorts of things

I used my time watching them. I was out for three to four months. It was a lot of watching. I used the time wisely to study them and incorporated their techniques into my game.

Since his €10.3 million move from Bristol City to Bournemouth in January 2023, Semenyo has evolved into a key player for the Cherries.

Semenyo for Bournemouth

Semenyo has been in exceptional form this season, contributing 10 goals and assists in the league and playing a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s impressive campaign, which included an 11-game unbeaten run before it was halted by Liverpool.