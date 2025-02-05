'I'll kill Thomas Partey if he goes broke after football' - Investment Consultant

Investment consultant Charles Mensah has declared that he will hold Ghanaian international and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey accountable if the footballer faces financial difficulties after retiring from the sport.

Mensah’s comments come amid growing concerns about the financial mismanagement often observed among professional athletes, particularly in Ghana, where many former footballers struggle with poverty after their careers.

Speaking on Sporty FM Mensah emphasised the importance of prudent financial planning for athletes, especially those earning significant incomes during their playing years.

Partey, who currently earns a weekly salary of £200,000 and an annual income of £10.4 million at Arsenal, is among the high-profile players Mensah believes should have no excuse for financial instability post-retirement.

I’ll ‘kill’ Thomas Partey if he goes broke after football. I know he has access to good financial advice.

He stressed that footballers must prioritise saving and investing a portion of their earnings, regardless of the size of their pay cheques.

No matter how much a footballer earns, they must endeavour to save at least 10% of their salary.

Mensah also highlighted the importance of discipline and focus for professional athletes. He urged players to concentrate on their careers while entrusting their financial affairs to qualified professionals.

Footballers must focus on their careers and hand over their finances to proper financial managers

He believes this is critical to ensuring long-term financial stability and avoiding the pitfalls of lavish spending and poor investment decisions.

The message to the athletes

The consultant’s remarks reflect a broader issue within the sports industry. Many athletes, despite earning substantial incomes during their careers, end up in financial distress due to a lack of planning, excessive spending, and inadequate investment strategies.

Mensah’s call to action serves as a reminder to players to take control of their financial futures and seek expert guidance to secure their wealth beyond their playing days.