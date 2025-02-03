Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Partey shines, Ayew, Asante and others score

Ghanaian footballers put up another impressive display over the weekend, delivering standout performances for their respective clubs across Europe.

Thomas Partey, André Ayew, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Abdul Baba Rahman were among the key contributors, finding the back of the net for their teams.

English Premier League

In the Premier League, Thomas Partey marked his return to action with a crucial goal in Arsenal’s dominant 5-1 victory over Manchester City. The Gunners took an early lead through Martin Ødegaard before Erling Haaland equalised with a looping header.

However, Partey restored Arsenal’s lead just 38 seconds into the second half with a deflected strike from distance. Arsenal continued their relentless attack, with Ethan Nwaneri and Kai Havertz sealing a resounding victory.

English League One

Brandon Thomas-Asante played a pivotal role in Coventry’s 2-0 victory over Swansea City, scoring a goal and providing an assist to help his side secure the win.

French Ligue 1

In France, André Ayew came off the bench to score for Le Havre in their 1-1 draw against Angers. His late strike ensured a vital point for his team.

Greek Super League

Abdul Baba Rahman continued his fine form in Greece, scoring his fifth goal of the season for PAOK in their 2-1 defeat to AEK Athens.

Maltese Premier League

In Malta, Joshua Agyemang was the match-winner for Mosta, scoring the only goal in their 1-0 triumph over Naxxar.