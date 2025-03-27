Antoine Semenyo reveals the only thing that can stop him from playing for Ghana

AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has reaffirmed his commitment to representing Ghana, stating that he will always be available for national team duty unless sidelined by injury.

Semenyo, who made his Black Stars debut on June 1, 2022, in a 3-0 win over Madagascar during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, has since earned 27 caps for the four-time African champions.

Speaking to SuperSport, the forward expressed his pride in playing for Ghana, emphasizing his dedication to the team.

It’s an honour; I always want to be part of the national team. I feel like the only thing that will ever stop me is obviously injury, of course, but I always try to make myself available.

He went on to share his strong bond with the Black Stars, saying:

I always want to play for the nation. It’s been a dream of mine from a young age, so anytime I get called up is an honour.

Semenyo was among the scorers in Ghana’s recent 5-0 victory over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Semenyo's impressive season

After netting his third international goal, the Bournemouth striker will now turn his attention back to club duties, looking to maintain his excellent form as the Cherries face Manchester City in the FA Cup this weekend.

The 25-year-old has had an impressive season at the Vitality Stadium having contributed to 14 goals – nine goals and five assists, for his club.