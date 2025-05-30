God should bless me with money to marry 3 wives and live long - Prophet Kumchacha

Founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei—popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha—has stirred controversy with his candid endorsement of polygamy.

The outspoken preacher boldly declared during a recent appearance on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, that if granted financial abundance, he would marry three women,

God should help me get money, I’ll marry three wives,

Prophet Kumchacha went on to defend his stance by suggesting that polygamy promotes longevity. According to him, men with more than one wife are likely to live longer, drawing an unusual correlation between marital arrangements and life expectancy.

A man who marries only one woman dies early

Further elaborating his argument, he noted that many married men secretly engage in extramarital affairs, and positioned polygamy as a more honest and structured alternative. “99% of married men have mistresses,” he claimed, insisting that multiple wives could bring stability and transparency to relationships.

In another provocative assertion, the preacher added that having more than one wife could also bring peace to a man’s home.

If men had two wives, they would have peace with one if the other is problematic,