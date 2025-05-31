8 in 10 Ghanaian men experience erectile and urinary issues - UG Professor reveals

Professor Mathew Kwame Yamoah Kyei, a Clinical Surgeon and Head of the Department of Surgery at the University of Ghana Medical School, has revealed that a significant proportion of Ghanaian men—approximately 7 to 8 out of every 10—experience challenges related to erectile function and urinary control.

Delivering his inaugural lecture titled "Naked but not Ashamed: Revealing for Good Outcomes in the Management of Genitourinary Disorders" on 29 May 2025 at the University of Ghana, Professor Kyei emphasised that these prevalent issues are often manageable when addressed promptly.

"I agree that there are a few complications, issues about erection, issues about urine control. But in our last work, we realised that the majority of people - maybe 7 or 8 out of 10 - have such a challenge.

He advised men, particularly those aged 50 and above, to undergo Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing every two years to monitor prostate health. He noted that if PSA levels approach critical thresholds, more frequent annual testing may be recommended.

"And those challenges can still be managed and managed effectively. So, it is a viable option for you if you're younger. If you're 45, 55, or 60 and want to live to 88 or 90, I would suggest that you consider surgery as a possible option. The message is clear: after 50 years, check your blood level with PSA every two years," he said.

The University of Ghana Professor also addressed common misconceptions regarding prostate size in African men, stating that local research has shown that 75% of prostates are smaller than 60 grams, making them suitable for minimally invasive procedures like Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP).

He also highlighted the increasing incidence of kidney stones in Ghana, suggesting that environmental factors, including climate change and access to clean water, may contribute to this trend. He went on to caution against delaying medical consultation until PSA levels become exceedingly high, such as 400 ng/ml, which could indicate serious health concerns.

"If your doctor realises that your levels are approaching critical, we may ask you to do it yearly. Don't wait till your level is 400 or beyond, that could be bad news. As I said, for a PSA of 4.5 or 4.8, he could take his time and choose the period for further assessment. The kidney is one of the organs we have to deal with; kidney cancer is the third most common cancer we encounter."