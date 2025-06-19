Deborah Seyram Adablah, the Ghanaian woman at the centre of a high-profile office romance and legal controversy, has been released from prison after serving a 45-day sentence for contempt of court.

A bench warrant for her immediate arrest was issued on 5 May after she publicly accused a High Court judge of bias in her ongoing legal dispute with her former boss and alleged romantic partner.

In a video shared on social media on 19 June, Adablah appeared healthy and upbeat, wearing the same outfit she had on the day she was sentenced. The footage marked her first public appearance since leaving the Nsawam Female Prison.

Beaming with smiles, she expressed gratitude to God and quickly resumed her usual content creation routine, re-engaging with her online followers.

A bystander remarked that she “didn't look like someone who had just left prison.” In a post accompanying the video, Deborah wrote:

Thank you, OIC, chiefs, my ewurabas, and special inmates of the Nsawam Female Prison for preservation, correction and security. I love you all.

The post has since gone viral, with social media users reacting to what they perceive as subtle changes in her appearance and demeanour.

Why was Deborah arrested?

In 2023, Deborah Seyram Adablah filed a lawsuit against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, a former Chief Finance Officer at a well-known Ghanaian bank. At the time of their relationship, she was a National Service personnel at the bank.

According to her claims, Nimako promised to purchase a car for her, pay her rent for three years, and provide a monthly allowance of GH¢3,000. Their romantic involvement reportedly ended after about a year, prompting Nimako to reclaim the car and halt rent payments.

Feeling aggrieved, Deborah sued him for breach of promise, sexual harassment, and failure to fulfil personal and financial commitments. The case was presided over by Justice John Bosco Nabarese of the High Court in Accra, who ultimately dismissed her claims.

While the case was still ongoing, the court ordered the seizure of a Honda Civic vehicle linked to the dispute. Deborah opposed the enforcement of this order, arguing that court bailiffs needed additional time before acting on it.

