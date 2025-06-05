Education in Ghana has made significant strides over the past few decades, marked by a steady increase in elite private institutions offering internationally recognised curricula. As globalisation continues to influence the aspirations of Ghanaian families, many are placing a premium on high-quality education for their children — even if it comes at a considerable cost. Today, Ghana is home to several prestigious schools that not only provide world-class academic training but also boast extensive co-curricular programmes, modern infrastructure, and direct pathways to international universities. However, such excellence comes with a hefty price tag.

Most Expensive Schools in Ghana

Below is a list of the ten most expensive schools in Ghana, complete with tuition fees and curriculum details. For many households, these institutions remain financially inaccessible — serving predominantly the wealthiest families, expatriates, and diplomatic communities. This article aims to inform prospective parents about these elite options and what sets them apart. In Ghana, a school’s prestige is now often measured by its facilities, international curriculum, and tuition fees. Most top-tier schools cater to affluent families and offer either British, American, or International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes.

10. American International School (AIS) – East Legon

Tuition: GH¢40,000

AIS is a Christian-based school catering to students aged 2 to 18. It offers an American dual-accredited curriculum, with Advanced Placement (AP) programmes that prepare students for university-level study. Known for its modern campus and focus on college preparation.

9. Al-Rayaan International School – Spintex Road

Tuition: GH¢15,000

ARIS blends British and Cambridge curricula with Islamic values, providing a unique offering for Ghana’s affluent Muslim community. Established in 2003, the school employs foreign teachers and maintains high academic standards. Its location near Accra Mall enhances its appeal.

8. Liberty American School – Abelemkpe

The school is situated on Dadeibaa Street in Abelemkpe. They provide nursery, elementary, and secondary tuition. The Liberty American School charges GH¢30,000 in tuition. Situated in East Legon, Accra, Ghana, LAS Liberty School is a distinctive international school. The geographically and conveniently located position of our school is in a region that is seeing rapid development and expansion in both education and business. LAS offers a small class size, an integrated American curriculum that is well-rounded, and high expectations for students. For kids in pre-kindergarten through grade 12, LAS is dedicated to providing project-based learning activities as a means of training.

7. École Française (Lycée Français d’Accra) – East Legon

Tuition: GH¢30,000

Following the French national curriculum, this school serves mainly francophone expatriates and Ghanaians pursuing French higher education pathways. It provides full academic programmes from kindergarten to high school, rooted in French language and culture.

6. The Roman Ridge School – Ridge, Accra

The Roman Ridge School has among of Ghana’s highest tuition rates. Tuition at the school is GH¢6,000. It is situated in Accra’s Ridge and provides preschool through secondary school instruction. One of the private schools in Ghana, Roman Ridge School is deeply ingrained in Ghanaian life and culture while providing students with the best possible education, based on the British Preparatory & Independent School system.

5. Ghana International School (GIS) – Cantonments

The tuition for students attending the Ghana International School is GH¢14,000. There are three levels: nursery, primary, and secondary. With English as the primary language of teaching, GIS provides a curriculum that is based on the English National Curriculum and the Cambridge International Examinations, IGCSE and GCE Advanced level. Following years of application and diligence, Ghana International School is now the only international school in Ghana to have accreditation from both the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and the Council of International Schools (CIS). Membership in the Association of International Schools in Africa (AISA) is another active affiliation for the school.

4. Galaxy International School – Kinshasa Crescent, Accra

This institution accepts students from kindergarten through high school and follows the British curriculum. They charge around Gh¢26,000 in fees. Accra, Ghana is home to Galaxy International School, an international educational institution. The school was founded in 2001 to provide day and boarding services to Ghanaian citizens living abroad, as well as children residing in Ghana and children of foreign families. The school is located in Accra on two campuses: the primary and preschool portion is in East Legon, while the secondary and elementary school is in Adjiringano. Currently, the school serves students from more than 37 different nations. The school offers cutting-edge teaching and learning resources and is focused on science.

3. SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College – Tema

The GH¢40,800 tuition-paying institution follows a British curriculum. The institution, which is in Tema, solely charges tuition for secondary school pupils. Tema, Ghana is home to SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, or HGIC as it is known locally. It is an elite preparatory institution that teaches students from America, Europe, Asia, and all throughout Africa. Inspired by a Pan-African ideology and purpose, the school trains future leaders for major institutions around the world, including Yale, Harvard, Dartmouth, Stanford, MIT, University of Edinburgh, University of British Columbia, and the University of Cape Town, where recent graduates have gone. The school provides the IB curriculum for all four years since it is now set up as a complete IB school.

2. Soul Clinic International School – East Cantonments

This institution offers preschool, elementary, and secondary education. Primary students must pay GH¢2,271, while junior high students must pay GH¢2,595. Students enrolled at Soul Clinic International School, an independent coeducational Christian school serving grades K–12, is situated in East Cantonments, a peaceful, green Accra neighbourhood. The late Rev. Vincent E. McCauley, BTH, a Guyanese missionary of hallowed memory, founded S.C.I.S. in 1968. His aim was to provide kids with a well-rounded education that would enable them to pursue their objectives in the twenty-first century and beyond, not just morally but also physically and spiritually. S.C.I.S. is still dedicated to bringing excellent Christian ideas and information together. The school’s goal is to inspire pupils to integrate critical thinking with intellectual curiosity and academic aptitude. its goal is still to maintain a high standard of academic instruction grounded in godly principles, enabling its students to develop into well-rounded individuals who are capable of supporting themselves intellectually, physically, spiritually, emotionally, and socially as they mature into adulthood.

1. Lincoln Community School – Accra

The Accra-based Lincoln Community School provides tuition for students in kindergarten through senior education. The curriculum used at the school is American. The annual cost of school fees is up to GH¢109,567. In Accra, Ghana, West Africa, there is a private school called Lincoln Community School (LCS). It is an international, non-profit institution that prepares students for college. The many embassies, Foreign Service institutions, non-governmental groups, United Nations entities, and multinational corporations are connected with a population of expatriates. Lincoln Community School is a Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Programme offering offered by the International Baccalaureate World School. The language of teaching is English. Classes are available for students in preschool through grade 12. The academic year is split into two semesters, which run from August to December and January to June, as well as quarterly evaluation periods. The year it was founded was 1968.

Conclusion