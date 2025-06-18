FBI finally charges Dada Joe Remix and other Ghanaians in romance fraud scheme

Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, widely known as “Dada Joe Remix,” a Ghanaian businessman, has been extradited to the United States to face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. His arrest in Ghana on 28th May 2025 followed a formal extradition request from the U.S.
According to a report by the US Department of Justice, Boateng was indicted in the District of Arizona on 30th May 2025. U.S. court records released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office allege that Boateng and his associates operated a romance and inheritance scam between 2013 and 2023. This scheme reportedly involved deceiving elderly victims into believing they were entitled to gold and jewels, which could only be released after they paid fabricated taxes and fees.
READ MORE: Shatta Wale's close friend Kofi Boat, others nabbed by FBI in $100m US romance scam
The charges against Boateng are part of a broader federal initiative aimed at dismantling international fraud networks that specifically target senior citizens. The U.S. Department of Justice announced this crackdown in conjunction with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding vulnerable older Americans.
In related developments, several other individuals have been charged in the U.S. for their alleged roles in similar fraudulent activities:
READ MORE: Top 10 countries that accept international students easily
Northern District of Ohio: Dwayne Asafo Adjei, David Onyinye Abuanekwu, Nancy Adom, Eric Aidoo, and Nader Wasif were charged. An indictment unsealed on 4th June alleges that this group defrauded elderly U.S. citizens between December 2017 and March 2024 through fake romantic relationships and fraudulent business deals. U.S. officials state that the stolen funds were laundered and distributed to co-conspirators in Ghana and other countries.
Northern District of Ohio (another indictment): Unsealed on 13th May 2025, this indictment names Otuo Amponsah, Anna Amponsah, Hannah Adom, Portia Joe, Abdoul Issaka Assimiou, and Dwayne Asafo Adjei (again). This group also faces charges related to romance scams that tricked seniors into sending large sums of money under false pretences.
District of Massachusetts: Charles Uchenna Nwadavid, a Nigerian citizen, was arrested on 9th April after landing at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. He was indicted in January 2024 on one count of mail fraud and two counts of money laundering for allegedly participating in romance scams between approximately 2016 and September 2019.
Western District of North Carolina: Clinton Ogedegbe was indicted on 15th April, charged with one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of concealment money laundering. Court documents allege that from July 2023 through at least February 2024, Ogedegbe and his co-conspirators carried out a scheme to launder the proceeds of romance fraud schemes, typically targeting elderly and other vulnerable victims.
Northern District of Ohio (civil forfeiture): On 3rd June, a civil forfeiture complaint was filed against 679,981.22 Tether cryptocurrency, suspected of being fraudulently obtained as part of a romance/investment scam. One victim was targeted via LinkedIn, and another through the dating app "Coffee Meets Bagel."
District of Connecticut: Kenyan national John Muriuku Wamuigah was extradited from Malaysia on 22nd May to face trial on a wire fraud charge. According to court documents, Wamuigah and others executed a scheme to defraud using business email compromise and romance scams, exploiting elderly victims as unwitting money mules
READ MORE: Fresh details emerge about Dada Joe Remix’s alleged arrest by FBI over millions
All three Ghanaian cases are being investigated by the FBI and form part of a wider Justice Department initiative to combat international fraud targeting elderly Americans.
READ MORE: Top 10 most expensive high schools in Ghana and their fees
U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi emphasised the ongoing efforts: “Prosecutors across the country are stepping up the fight against malicious schemes that target older Americans. We are working with law enforcement at home and abroad to bring these criminals to justice and protect our seniors.”