FBI finally charges Dada Joe Remix and other Ghanaians in romance fraud scheme

Northern District of Ohio: Dwayne Asafo Adjei, David Onyinye Abuanekwu, Nancy Adom, Eric Aidoo, and Nader Wasif were charged. An indictment unsealed on 4th June alleges that this group defrauded elderly U.S. citizens between December 2017 and March 2024 through fake romantic relationships and fraudulent business deals. U.S. officials state that the stolen funds were laundered and distributed to co-conspirators in Ghana and other countries.

Northern District of Ohio (another indictment): Unsealed on 13th May 2025, this indictment names Otuo Amponsah, Anna Amponsah, Hannah Adom, Portia Joe, Abdoul Issaka Assimiou, and Dwayne Asafo Adjei (again). This group also faces charges related to romance scams that tricked seniors into sending large sums of money under false pretences.

District of Massachusetts: Charles Uchenna Nwadavid, a Nigerian citizen, was arrested on 9th April after landing at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. He was indicted in January 2024 on one count of mail fraud and two counts of money laundering for allegedly participating in romance scams between approximately 2016 and September 2019.

Western District of North Carolina: Clinton Ogedegbe was indicted on 15th April, charged with one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of concealment money laundering. Court documents allege that from July 2023 through at least February 2024, Ogedegbe and his co-conspirators carried out a scheme to launder the proceeds of romance fraud schemes, typically targeting elderly and other vulnerable victims.

Northern District of Ohio (civil forfeiture): On 3rd June, a civil forfeiture complaint was filed against 679,981.22 Tether cryptocurrency, suspected of being fraudulently obtained as part of a romance/investment scam. One victim was targeted via LinkedIn, and another through the dating app "Coffee Meets Bagel."