I’m not in music for passion, I’m hungry for it’ – Gyakie

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie has opened up about the driving force behind her music career, revealing that it goes beyond mere passion. According to the ‘Something’ hitmaker, her commitment to music is fuelled by an insatiable hunger to succeed and make a lasting impact in the industry.

During a revealing interview on Luv FM's DriveTime with Melvin Da Enigma, Gyakie declared,

My music career is not by passion. I’m hungry for it! With passion, you could be blown off. Anything can stop you, I’m not just passionate about music ’m hungry and striving to push through

Despite being the daughter of Highlife legend Nana Acheampong, she maintains that her journey has been far from easy.

I was really a hustler. Though Nana Acheampong is my father, he taught me to do it myself

This inherent drive to forge her own path, independent of her father's renown, has undeniably shaped the artist she is today.

Gyakie also revealed that her forthcoming album, 'After Midnight', is complete and profoundly personal. ' and that the album delves into themes of love, she was quick to clarify that it extends beyond romantic relationships.

I’m actually giving out love because I love to see people happy, I’ve experienced the positive aspects of love, and those are the things I want to share

Her journey, however, has not been without its challenges. Gyakie openly admitted to grappling with self-doubt during the recording of one of her albums.

I felt I didn’t do much, but after the song came out, my fans made me realise it was the best. Sometimes I want to give up, and then I get a DM saying, I love your music,’ and that’s my wake-up call. I don’t joke with my fans. They can make or unmake you

Gyakie also shed light on her occasional breaks from social media.

That’s where the demons are hovering now,' she warned. 'People have made their home on the internet. If you want to give up in life, go and live there. I regulate my life outside the internet—that’s how I’ve been able to stay true to myself